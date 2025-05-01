ArborFi Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCR opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

