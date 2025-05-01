RA Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

RA Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,743,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,807 shares during the period. RxSight makes up 1.7% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of RxSight worth $128,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RXST opened at $14.72 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXST. UBS Group cut shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

