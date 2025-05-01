RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Janux Therapeutics comprises 7.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 19.75% of Janux Therapeutics worth $554,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 3.27. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,141,287 shares in the company, valued at $314,582,722.74. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,658.31. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $348,203. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

JANX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

