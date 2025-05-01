Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $458,251.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,238,658.56. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

