Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $117,000 in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,721,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nextracker by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,166,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,917,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. On average, analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.