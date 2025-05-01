Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 4,408 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 105.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 293,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 65,878 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $433,279.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,315,365.45. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,073.65. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,478,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

