Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,854.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,526,000 after purchasing an additional 473,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $192.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.11. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSGS

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.