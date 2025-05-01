Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after purchasing an additional 355,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,673,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 127,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mattel by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,094,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

