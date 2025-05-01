69,713 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Acquired by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.9 %

RSI opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $45,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,296.08. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,758 shares of company stock worth $8,865,603 over the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

