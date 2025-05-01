Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $826,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 128.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 3.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

