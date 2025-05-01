Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 338 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,967,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,262.41.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,099.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,648.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4,806.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

