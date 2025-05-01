Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $157,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Shares of GMED opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

