Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 28,733 UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UL Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,691,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,324,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,016,000 after buying an additional 401,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,402,000 after purchasing an additional 612,834 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.30.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,105. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

