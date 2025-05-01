Rune (RUNE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57,682.06

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Rune has a total market capitalization of $6,903.10 and $57,682.06 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 1.3437898 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $57,674.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

