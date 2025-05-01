Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.96 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $890,004.82 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

