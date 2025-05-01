Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

