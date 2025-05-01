RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $11.25 Million in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 511,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 8.38% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,182,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.87). On average, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,778,925. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monopar Therapeutics Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

