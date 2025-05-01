3,181,818 Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,181,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,705,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.66% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EYPT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EYPT stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.26.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

