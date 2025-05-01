RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Protara Therapeutics worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,880,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 88,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

TARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

