Cypress Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 104,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 276,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2798 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

