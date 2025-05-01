Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (FMUN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 1st

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th.

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMUN opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

About Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF

The Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF aims to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities included in the Fidelity Systematic U.S. Municipal Bond Index.

