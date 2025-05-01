Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Price Performance

Vicor stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Vicor has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $113,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $122,971.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,369.38. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,642 shares of company stock worth $477,070. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

