Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dnb Nor Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.