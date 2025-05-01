Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.50%.
Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Dnb Nor Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Epiroc AB (publ)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- BigBear.ai: A Short-Squeeze Is Possible, a Sharp Drop Is Likely
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Starbucks Stock: Turnaround Strategy Opportunity for Investors
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- SoFi Reports Strong Q1 Results, Raises 2025 Full-Year Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.