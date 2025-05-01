Cypress Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 194,667 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 19.7% of Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 484,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after buying an additional 366,210 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,337,000 after acquiring an additional 870,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.46 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

