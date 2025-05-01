Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 25.2% increase from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CARY stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.50.
About Angel Oak Income ETF
