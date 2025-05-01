The Shyft Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

The Shyft Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.52 million, a P/E ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

