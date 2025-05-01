Beyond’s (BYON) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYON. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

NYSE BYON opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 19,193 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

