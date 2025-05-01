GAP (NYSE:GAP) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

GAP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 7th. Argus upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

GAP Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GAP opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $66,434.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,816.78. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 80,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,628,590.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,701.50. This trade represents a 90.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,495 shares of company stock worth $3,598,459. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $1,971,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $12,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

