Tennant (TNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 16th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tennant to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Down 1.3 %

Tennant stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. Tennant has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $117.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.26). Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tennant

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,936.60. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.