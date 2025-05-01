BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $106,989,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,055,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,732,587.50. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,374,807 shares of company stock worth $315,534,819. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

