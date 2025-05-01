Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.200-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.6 billion-$40.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.3 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.700 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.46.

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.66. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

