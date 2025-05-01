LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get LifeMD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LFMD

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $328.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LifeMD

In related news, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $962,200. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 311,841 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LifeMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LifeMD by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 165,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,796 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.