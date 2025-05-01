Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after buying an additional 515,906 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,074,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in CSX by 737.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.