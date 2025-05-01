Voleon Capital Management LP Takes $1.88 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.70.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

PWR opened at $292.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

