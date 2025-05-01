Utah Retirement Systems Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Synopsys by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $2,772,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.43.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPS
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.