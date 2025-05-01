Utah Retirement Systems Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Synopsys by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $2,772,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $459.01 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.54 and a 200-day moving average of $490.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.43.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

