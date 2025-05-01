Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.85 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $251.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $251.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.