Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 300 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $168.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

