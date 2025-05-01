Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,556 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Ferguson worth $288,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $169.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.84%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

