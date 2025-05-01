Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $238.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.10.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

