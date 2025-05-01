Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

