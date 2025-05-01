Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aflac were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,083 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Aflac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 273,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.59 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.