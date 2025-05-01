PDT Partners LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. Bank of America lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

