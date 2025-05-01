VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298,314 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of VICI Properties worth $354,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $419,932,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,962,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after buying an additional 1,501,473 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

