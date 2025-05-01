Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.45% of Strategy worth $311,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 37,798 shares valued at $12,535,866. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy stock opened at $380.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.31. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.75.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

