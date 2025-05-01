Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $307,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $260.17 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

