Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $345,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 359,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 225,719 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,887,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,801 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.