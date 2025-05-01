Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Insulet worth $75,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Insulet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,998,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $248,806,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Insulet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,073,000 after acquiring an additional 149,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $252.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

