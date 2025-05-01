MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in CEMEX by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CEMEX by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on shares of CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

CEMEX Stock Up 1.3 %

CX opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

