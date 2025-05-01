Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,390 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 789.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 305.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

