Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VV opened at $255.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

